Govinda is doing 'zindagi barbaad' sitting at home, says Sunita Ahuja: Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty are doing so much work

Actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, has criticised the veteran star for not working in films and sitting at home. In a recent interview, Sunita cited the example of other Bollywood stars of Govinda's age, saying that he was ruining his life by not going out and acting. (Also read: Sunita Ahuja says Govinda will never leave his family for a ‘stupid woman', he can't live without her) Sunita Ahuja criticised Govinda's absence from the big screen.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda

In an interview with Zoom, Sunita addressed Govinda not being seen on the big screen in over 6 years now. She said she often asks her husband, “Why is a legend like you sitting at home? Actors of your age are doing so much work, including Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff. Why don’t you work?”

Govinda, one of the most bankable actors in Hindi cinema in the 90s and early 2000s, saw his stardom fade away after 2008. The actor attempted a comeback and even did supporting roles in films like Raavan and Kill Dil, but his career never got that second wind. He was last seen on screen in the 2019 box office bomb, Rangeela Raja.

Sunita attributed Govinda's absence from the big screen to the company he keeps, saying that his friends are not telling him that the audience isn’t watching 90s-style films anymore. Addressing them, she added. “Uski zindagi barbaad kyu kar rahe ho do kaudi ke paison ke lie? (Why are you ruining his life for some money?) Tell him to lose weight or look handsome.”

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s relationship

Sunita and Govinda first met when the actor was in the final year of his B.Com, and Sunita was in the 9th grade. Sunita used to stay at her sister’s house, who was married to Govinda’s maternal uncle. The two had a rocky start, but it later blossomed into an affectionate bond. Govinda and Sunita tied the knot even before the actor became a well-known name in the industry. After marrying in 1986, the couple kept their relationship a secret for four years. They are now parents to two children, Yashvardhan Ahuja and Tina Ahuja. Their son is set to make his Bollywood debut soon.