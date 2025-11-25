Govinda pens heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra after his death: ‘Love you forever my ustad’

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s demise on November 24 at the age of 89 has left a void in the entertainment industry, with family, friends and fans grieving the loss. Among them, actor Govinda has shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, expressing his respect and love for his icon. Over the years, Govinda worked with Dharmendra on several projects such as Kaun Kare Kurbanie, Dadagiri, and Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Doonga.

Govinda pays tribute to Dharmendra

Govinda took to Instagram on Monday to pen a heartfelt tribute for Dharmendra while sharing a throwback picture of himself with Dharmendra. In the picture, Dharmendra is seen hugging young Govinda and beaming with a smile.

“Aapki tarahn dosra koi nahi ho sakta (there can be no one like you), love you my ustad forever (heart emoji),” Govinda wrote as caption.

Govinda’s post left his followers emotional, prompting many to take to the comments section with heartfelt condolence messages.

Over the years, Govinda worked with Dharmendra on several projects such as Kaun Kare Kurbanie, Dadagiri, and Paap Ko Jalaa Kar Raakh Kar Doonga. Govinda along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, and Salman Khan were among the several Bollywood celebs to visit Dharmendra when he was admitted in the hospital earlier this month.

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra, who had been recovering at home after a major health scare earlier this month, died at the age of 89 at his residence in Juhu on Monday. He was later cremated in the presence of family members and several of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Salim Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. The actor's last film, Ikkis, is set to release on December 25. He is essaying the role of Agastya Nanda's father in the movie directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role.