Guddi Maruti recalls Mamta Kulkarni gave her cold treatment on set: 'She was little haughty, Ayesha Jhulka was friendly'

Veteran actor Guddi Maruti has said that Mamta Kulkarni misbehaved with her after reading some magazine articles. Guddi recalled her experience from the sets of their first film together, Waqt Humara Hai (1993). (Also read: Akshay Kumar shares closeup look as Lord Shiva from OMG 2)

Mamta Kulkarni and Guddi Maruti worked together in a few films.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added that she was ‘like that’ for only some time. Mamta and Guddi later worked together in films such as Beqaabu, Policewala Gunda and Aashik Aawara.

Mamta's cold war with Guddi

Asked if any heroine tried to denounce her as a junior or lesser actor, Guddi told Bollywood Thikana, "I was a comedian so not really a competition (for them). With Mamta Kulkarni I had a little something. She read some article... this is how it happens. You tell something to a journalist, they write something else. Mamta read some article and she felt (gestures being hurt). We were doing Sajid Nadiadwala's Waqt Humara Hai and she used to give me that cold treatment, and I was like 'okay, whatever!'. I must have said something, something else got printed and I wondered why was she behaving like that."

Ayesha was more friendly

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prompted to talk about whether Mamta was generally ‘like that’ on sets, Guddi added, "No... umm, yes. She was a little haughty… she was a little hoity-toity... Ayesha Jhulka used to be more comfortable and friendly with one and all. Mamta was s a little hoity-toity, but theek hai...kisi ke sath hans bol lo (it is fine, but one should talk to people around), doesn't harm anybody, right? She was okay but beech thoda aisa chala tha (We had that for a little time)."

Waqt Humara Hai was directed by Bharat Rangachary and also featured Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and, Aruna Irani apart from Mamta and Guddi.

Akshay Kumar's ‘pick-pocketing’ skills

During her interview, Guddi also recalled working with Akshay Kumar and said that he is really fun to work with. She also gestured that Akshay would often mess with co-actors, stealing away their accessories (gesturing towards watches and neckpieces) just for the sake of fun. "Itni haath ki safai (such deftness of hands)..I even joked with him that he has an alternative career if nothing works for him in the film industry - pickpocketing."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also recalled how she got her first two films just by chance. It only happened as Priya Ganguli lost weight and there was a dearth of young and fat girls in films. She had to fill in for a few scenes in Sau Din Saas Ke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.