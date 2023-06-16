Gujju Pataka: Kartik Aaryan grooves as a prospective groom in his ‘favourite dance number’ from Satyaprem Ki Katha

A new song has dropped from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha. Titled Gujju Pataka, the song serves as an introduction to Kartik's titular character. (Also Read: Aaj Ke Baad: Kartik Aaryan turns happy groom, Kiara Advani is a sad bride in new Satyaprem Ki Katha song. Watch)

Kartik Aaryan as the 'most eligible bachelor' in Gujju Pataka

Sung and composed by Meet Bros, and written by Kumaar, Gujju Pataka sees Kartik dressed in different hues of a groom and dancing around women dressed as his prospective wives.

Kartik in different avatars

Kartik is seen in a South Indian avatar (dark green kurta, lungi and sunglasses), in an orange sherwani and golden kurta, in a white suit, and in a black kurta. Every costume is accompanied by a new set that looks like a wedding — from a shaadi with dhol to a Christian beach wedding.

In the trailer released earlier, the audience got a glimpse of Kartik's Gujju Pataka avatar with a tattoo of those words inscribed on his chest. Kartik takes that forward in this song as he claims to be the most eligible Gujju bachelor.

Kartik's favourite dance number

Kartik shared the video of the song on Twitter and called it his "favourite dance number" from the upcoming film. The track is choreographed by Bosco-Ceaser, who have previously collaborated with Kartik in popular dance numbers like Character Dheela 2.0 from Shehzaada and the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

About Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha is a romantic drama directed by Sameer Vidwans, also starring Kiara Advani, Gajraj Roa and Supriya Pathak Kapur as Kartik's parents, Shikha Talsania as his sister, and Rajpal Yadav, who'll reunite with Kartik after the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Jayantilala Gada's Pen India Ltd. It's slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid, on June 29.

Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha

"Satyaprem ki Katha will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and I hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us."

