Aaj Ke Baad: Kartik Aaryan turns happy groom, Kiara Advani is a sad bride in new Satyaprem Ki Katha song. Watch

A new song from Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now and just like the first song, Aaj Ke Baad is also a soulful track. The song shows the beautiful wedding ceremony of Kartik Aaryan (who plays Satyaprem) and Kiara Advani (Katha) but despite the union of the two, this love story doesn't look perfect. While Kartik looks happy and excited about being able to tie the knot with the love of his life, Kiara looks sad and lost as she seems to be getting married for an unknown reason. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's beautiful love story looks fun yet emotional Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha song Aaj Ke Baad.

Kartik and Kiara's onscreen wedding

The song opens with the beginning of wedding rituals with a puja and an engagement where Kiara and Kartik exchange rings. Both their family members look happy. Soon there is an overexcited Kartik during his haldi ceremony at their lower-middle-class house and a lost Kiara getting her mehendi at her mansion. As he finally reaches the wedding venue with a baraat, he spots the expression on Kiara's face during the varmala ceremony. What happens thereafter will be revealed in the film.

Sung on a high pitch by Manan Bhardwaj, along with Tulsi Kumar, Aaj Ke Baad has also been written and created by Manan. Sharing the song on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Aaj ke baad…tu meri rahna. Soul of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Aaj se mera fav aapka #AajKeBaad.”

Fans react to Aaj Ke Baad

Music lovers seem to have loved the new song. A fan wrote, "Heere moti hain kya, tujhpe main apni zindagi varoon. This song is soo dream. Already among my top favourites!! Gonna play this one on loop. The beats, lyrics, everything's soo soothing and addictive." Another said, “Can we take a minute to appreciate the performances? You guys nailed every expression!” One more fan said, “Siri plays :- Aaj ke baad play on loop.”

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak as Kartik's mother and Gajraj Rao as his father. It is scheduled to release in theatres on June 29. The first song Naseeb Se showed them as a happy couple romancing each other in Kashmir. The soothing song was sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra.

