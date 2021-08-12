'Had Aamir Khan kept his promise, my brother would be alive', says Anupam Shyam's brother

Actor Anupam Shyam, who had worked with Aamir Khan in films such as Lagaan and Mangal Pandey: The Rising, died due to multiple organ failure recently. His brother, Anurag, has said that Aamir had offered to give them a loan, but later stopped taking Anupam's calls.

In a new interview, Anupam Shyam's brother called Aamir Khan 'materialistic' and said that Anupam would still be alive if Aamir had honoured his promise.

He told a leading daily, “These big people, who are considered to be big brands, why can’t they help their people? Kya lekar aaye the, kya lekar jayenge (You can’t take material wealth with you when you’ve passed away). Why can't we just help our people, who are looking outside of the industry and begging to the government for help? There are so many actors, choreographers and other technicians who are in dire straits and our big people are sitting tight-fisted.”

Anurag said that his brother was 'hurt' when Aamir stopped replying to messages, but told him to 'let it be'. He said about Aamir, “Unki soch unko mubarak and aadmi ko itna materialistic nahi hona chahiye (He is entitled to his opinion, but I feel one should not be so materialistic). Had Aamir Khan kept the promise that he made to my brother, Anupam would've been alive today. Unke apno ne unka saath nahin diya (those he trusted didn’t help him out).”

Anupam Shyam had been suffering from a kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised some days prior to his death. He was best known for playing antagonists, and it was the TV show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 that made him a household name.