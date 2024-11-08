'Had to look tired': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he ran around the docks 10 times before filming Deewar's action scene

Amitabh Bachchan often shares candid anecdotes from his professional and personal life on his reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a recent episode of KBC 16, the veteran actor revealed about running before shooting a crucial action sequence in Deewar. The actor shared the anecdote while speaking to special guests - IPS officer Manoj Kumar and actor Vikrant Massey as they spoke about method acting. (Also read: KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan says he ‘couldn’t believe' when Ratan Tata asked him for some money. Watch) Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote from an action scene in Yash Chopra's Deewar.

Amitabh Bachchan's anecdote from Deewar

After Manoj Kumar shared a story of Vikrant's method in order to get under the skin of his character for 12th Fail, Amitabh recalled an anecdote from his 1975 film Deewar. The KBC host said, “I remember a scene from my film Deewar, where I had to fight with goons and after the fight, I have to open the door and get out of the den. Now, the action scene was shot somewhere else, and the godown scene was elsewhere. The last part of the scene was shot a few days later at the Mumbai docks. When we got back to that scene, I wanted to make it look authentic. Because the scene required me to fight the goons, I had to look tired in the climax scene. So, before they rolled the shoot, I got ready and told them to wait. I ran around the area 10 times, just to appear tired and make it believable. An actor fully immerses themselves into their character."

About Deewar

Deewar, directed by Yash Chopra, was one of the films that established Amitabh as a leading actor. Released in 1975, the film also starred Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Kapoor. It was a major success at the box office.

