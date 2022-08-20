Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK for spreading rumours of cancelled shows

Hansal Mehta defends Taapsee Pannu’s Dobaaraa, slams KRK for spreading rumours of cancelled shows

Published on Aug 20, 2022 02:27 PM IST

Hansal Mehta slammed KRK as ‘paid monster’ for allegedly tarnishing Taapsee Pannu's film Dobaaraa. After rumours of the movie's shows getting cancelled surfaced, the director called it a ‘decent’ business at the box office.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta tweeted in support of Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa after reports suggested that the film is being removed from morning shows. Starring Taapsee Pannu, the mystery drama collected around 72 lakh at the box office with 370 screens. After film trade insiders called it a low response, Hansal slammed those ‘critics’ and called them paid ‘monsters.’ (Also read: Dobaaraa BO: Film collects 72 lakh amid rumours of cancelled shows)

Hansal shared screenshots of Kamaal Rashid Khan and Rohit JA and wrote, “#Dobaaraa has done 72 lacs from 370 screens. Which is more than decent. It is these self-proclaimed experts/critics who are part of the malaise affecting us. The industry created these monsters by sucking up to them, paying them and now getting kicked in the back by them.”

KRK had tweeted that Taapsee's film isn't getting many viewers. “Biggest actress of Bollywood @taapsee film #Dobaaraa released in 215 screens today. And all the morning shows are canceled because of no audience. Hahaha.”

Dobaaraa received positive reviews and a lot of appreciation from several Bollywood celebrities within a few days after its initial screenings. However, going by figures, the movie could manage to rake in 72 lakh opening. Sharing the box office update of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “ #Dobaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri 72 lacs [370 screens].”

Earlier, Taapsee Pannu had shared a note by the producers Ekta Kapoor and Sunir Kheterpal and director Anurag Kashyap ahead of the release. It read, “The immense love we are getting from our pre releasing screenings have made us realise how we miss the joy of making a good film in the garb of box office success." She added, "We will celebrate the fact that we could make such a film in the times when playing safe is the only option for survival, regardless of however the box office result is. We know we made a film we are proud of, I hope you give us a chance."

taapsee pannu hansal mehta
