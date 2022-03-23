Hansal Mehta says he doesn't enjoy watching Christopher Nolan's films: 'Tenet se frustrate ho gaya tha'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has said that he not a very big fan of Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan. He also said, though he doesn't enjoy watching his films but Dunkirk blew his mind, while Tenet was ‘frustrating’ for him. Hansal had recently announced that he is working on a Netflix web series titled Scoop. (Also Read: Hansal Mehta, Bhushan Kumar asked to appear before Delhi HC in connection with their film Faraaz)

Christopher is known for his work in films like, Memento (2000), The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), The Prestige (2006), Inception (2010), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), and Tenet (2020). His films have won 11 Academy Awards from 36 nominations.

In a recent chat on the YouTube channel Chalchitra Talks, Hansal said that he is not a fan of filmmakers but of the films. “Unpopular opinion yeh hai ki main thoda bhaagta hun Christopher Nolan ki films se. Mujhe mazaa nahi aata (I run away from watching Christopher Nolan’s films. I don’t enjoy them),” he said.

He added, “But when I watched Dunkirk, it really blew my mind. I couldn’t complete Tenet. Tenet se frustrate ho gaya tha main (I was frustrated with Tenet)." (Also Read: Tenet movie review: Christopher Nolan’s new film is underwhelming and overwhelming at the same time, but not worth risking your life for)

Hansal is known for his films like Shahid, and Citylights, as well as the critically-acclaimed web series Scam 1992. His next project Scoop, netflix web-series is inspired by Jigna Vora's book, Behind The Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison.

Scoop is touted as a character drama that traces the journey of Jagruti Pathak, an ambitious crime journalist. Her world comes crashing down when she is charged for the heinous murder of a fellow journalist, Jaideb Sen and ends up in a prison cell with those she once reported on. The details of the cast have not been revealed yet.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON