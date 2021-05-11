Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hansal Mehta slams Twitter user for mocking typo in his request for vaccines: 'White man poking fun at our desperation'
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was very angry when a Twitter user tried to make fun of his typo in a tweet. He slammed the man for his joke and said that it 'reeks of western privilege'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta recently directed Chhalaang and the web show Scam 1992

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has responded sharply to a Twitter user who made fun of a typo in one of his tweets requesting Covid-19 vaccines. Hansal had urged a company manufacturing vaccines to provide it to individuals, and not just governments, as India battles a deadly second wave of the pandemic.

Hansal tweeted, "A white man poking fun at our desperation. Making fun of a typo and creating a meme that is without context to our problem and in terrible taste." In another tweet, he wrote, "It was a typo. Which I stated in the thread. We are in a desperate state and your making a joke about it reeks of western privilege."

Hansal had earlier written, "Dear @pfizer why are you asking our government for an indemnity? Take it from us and give us the vaccines. As an employer I am willing to sing an indemnity on behalf of all my employees, their families and as many people I can afford to vaccinate. Just give us the vaccine." The filmmaker corrected himself in a separate tweet and mentioned that it should be "sign" instead of "sing".

However, a Twitter user responded with, "Yes please @pfizer give this person as many injections as likely possible, put him in a special case bracket, then let's watch as he tries 'singing an indemnity' to his employers and families."

Hansal had added in another in tweet, "To all other vaccine manufacturers. Sell the vaccine to us. We are not dependent on this central government. Everybody deserves a chance to live. Our lives cannot be dependent on a government for whom we are fudged statistics. Our lives cannot be cheaper than a new residence."

Hansal has had a tough time over the past few weeks. Last month, he had revealed that his wife and two daughters were undergoing treatment for the coronavirus. “In spite of precautions my wife and daughters are symptomatic and are being treated for COVID-19 while we await test results from overworked labs. Please, please stay indoors. All your festivals, all your prayers can be done privately this time. Please take care. PLEASE MASK UP,” he had revealed in a tweet.

