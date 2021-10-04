Hansal Mehta supports Shah Rukh Khan, says it's ‘painful’ for parent to see child in trouble

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was produced before the court on Monday, after his Sunday arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drugs bust. Now, director Hansal Mehta has extended his support to Shah Rukh in a tweet and has said that people arriving at conclusions before allowing the law to take its course is 'disrespectful and unfair'.

Hansal wrote, "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk."

The arrests took place after the NCB officials, led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided an alleged 'rave party' on a luxury cruise liner. Apart from Aryan, the NCB also took Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz A Merchantt into custody.

Earlier, many celebrities including Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Suniel Shetty supported Shah Rukh and spoke about the arrest and its aftermath. Shah Rukh's friend, actor Salman Khan, paid him a visit on Sunday night. Suchitra, who was Shah Rukh’s co-star in the popular 1993 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, stood by the actor and lamented the fact that Bollywood celebrities are easy targets. In a series of tweets, Suchitra wrote that the several NCB raids last year yielded no results either.

On Sunday, before Aryan's arrest, actor Suniel Shetty had appealed to give Aryan a break. “I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, give that child a chance to breathe,” he had said. The actor further added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinizes everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child a chance. Let the truth come out. It is our responsibility to take care of the child.”