Hansal Mehta wants marijuana use decriminalised: 'It is used more for harassment than narcotics control'
bollywood

Hansal Mehta wants marijuana use decriminalised: 'It is used more for harassment than narcotics control'

Hansal Mehta has spoken about the need to change laws regarding marijuana consumption in India.
Hansal Mehta has spoken about laws around marijuana consumption in India.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has called for decriminalisation of marijuana consumption in the country. In a tweet, he said that many other countries have already made using marijuana legal.

“Marijuana/cannabis consumption is legal in many countries. It has been decriminalised in many. In our country its consumption is used more for harassment than for narcotics control. A movement like the one to abolish sec 377 is necessary to end this continuing travesty,” he wrote in a tweet. Pooja Bhatt responded to his tweet and wrote, “And then we can be sure they will find yet another travesty.”

Hansal's tweet came on the heels of Aryan Khan's bail plea getting postponed for orders on October 20. Aryan, who is the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, will have to spend at least five more days in jail in the cruise ship drugs case.

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Based on a tip-off that a rave party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise on October 2 evening and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested.

Also read: Hansal Mehta: I try not to find a niche and stick to that

Earlier, Hansal had extended his support towards Shah Rukh as well. Hansal wrote in a tweet, "It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgments before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @srk."

Many other celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Suchitra Krishnamoorthy and Suniel Shetty have also supported Shah Rukh and spoken about Aryan's arrest and its aftermath. Shah Rukh's friends, actors Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have also visited him at his residence, Mannat. 

Shah Rukh or his wife Gauri Khan have not publicly spoken about the case so far.

