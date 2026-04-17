Hansika Motwani breaks silence a month after divorce with Sohael Khaturiya: ‘Better to get off the train than suffer’

A month after her split from Sohael Khaturiya, Hansika has broken her silence on the phase. The couple was granted a divorce by mutual consent on March 11 by a family court in Mumbai’s Bandra. While the separation drew significant public attention, Hansika has chosen to keep the details private. (Also read: Hansika Motwani seeks blessings as she visits Golden Temple days after divorce, shares pics and pens note. See here )

Hansika Motwani breaks silence on her divorce

Hansika Motwani reacts to divorce, says she won’t reveal what went wrong and has no regrets.(Instagram)

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In an interview with Hauterrfly, she said, “People wanted clickbait, they got it. They wanted headlines; they got them. I have never clarified it, nor will I, because it doesn’t matter to me. It’s fine. I have no regrets. It’s better to get off the train if you got onto the wrong train than suffer.”

She added that she feels satisfied with her decision and is in a better emotional place. Speaking about her support system, Hansika shared that her family stood firmly by her during one of her toughest phases.

She shared that her mother and brother stood by her unconditionally, encouraging her to prioritise her comfort and well-being. They had seen her go through an unusually difficult phase, something that felt alarming given her otherwise cheerful nature.

Hansika on choosing privacy

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{{^usCountry}} Reaffirming her decision to keep things private, she said that the details of what went wrong remain known only to the two of them, and she believes it’s best that way, as some matters are meant to stay between those involved. After her divorce, Hansika took a trip to Japan with her mother and brother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reaffirming her decision to keep things private, she said that the details of what went wrong remain known only to the two of them, and she believes it’s best that way, as some matters are meant to stay between those involved. After her divorce, Hansika took a trip to Japan with her mother and brother. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. Their wedding was also famously documented in the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya had tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur in December 2022. Their wedding was also famously documented in the 2023 Disney+ Hotstar show titled Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. {{/usCountry}}

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On the professional front, Hansika Motwani was last seen in the 2024 film Guardian, directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan. The film also featured Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman in key roles and opened to mixed reviews. She was also seen as a judge on the Telugu dance show Dhee Celebrity Special 2. She will soon star in the Telugu film Nasha.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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