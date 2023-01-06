Happy birthday Diljit Dosanjh: Funny house tour to unusual yoga, watch Punjabi singer-actor's hilarious videos

Diljit Dosanjh celebrated his 39th birthday on January 6. The Punjabi singer, who has given hits like Lover and Vibe, and displayed his acting talent in Bollywood films like Udta Punjab, Soorma and Good Newwz, is also known for his humour. Diljit often shares hilarious videos on Instagram, where he sometimes gives a glimpse of his cooking sessions or dancing, or simply documents his life in the funniest fashion. On his birthday, here's a look at some of Diljit Dosanjh's funny videos shared over the past few years. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh is confused after Kartik Aaryan explains intimacy coordinators' roles

When Diljit Dosajh did yoga on beach

We are not very sure what yoga asanas he is doing in the images and videos he shared of himself, but the singer-actor surely entertained his fans with his workout post. In a video from January 2022, he gave all sorts of unusual poses as he attempted to do yoga, while sitting in a garden. Diljit then moved to the beach, where he appeared to be meditating.

When Diljit Dosanjh gave a house tour in his own style

In April last year, Diljit gave fans a tour of his messy house, which he began with the kitchen that featured an almost-broken door. He also shared glimpses of his living room and other areas of the house with stacked furniture, overflowing suitcases and more mess. He wrote in his caption: "Architectural Digest India, we like your episodes. But check out sada (AD-MD - Architectural Digest Marzi da)." In the comment section of Diljit's video, actor Ayushmann Khurrana dropped laughing emojis.

When Diljit Dosajh did bhangra on Kishore Kumar song

In May 2022, Diljit shared a video of himself soaking up the sun and stepping out for fresh air. As he walked in a lush garden near a beach, Diljit spotted a couple and turned photographer as he clicked a few photos. As he gave some bhangra poses and made his way around the picturesque garden, sometimes hiding behind bushes, Kishore Kumar's song Yeh Jo Mohabbat Hai played in the background.

Last year, Diljit had also shared a video on Instagram in which he was seen channelling his inner salesperson. In the now-deleted video, which was shot inside a store, Diljit, the salesman, was seen unfolding a shawl and saying, “This item has just arrived from Kashmir. It is pure pashmina. It will keep you warm in winter. You must use this, at least once.” The Nirma washing powder song, played in the background.

Diljit was last seen in the Netflix film Jogi, which explores the life of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Last year, Diljit was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne directed by Amarjit Singh. It also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed, among others.

