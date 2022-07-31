Happy birthday Kiara Advani: She was the cutest baby in her 'first ever advertisement' from 1993. Watch

Kiara Advani is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood today. But not many know that she got her start as a child actor and model. Kiara’s first role was in a commercial that also featured her mother, Genevieve Advani. The actor, who celebrates her 30th birthday on July 31, was around eight months old, when she first appeared in front of the camera. Read more: Kiara Advani recalls 'craziest' moment when a fan reached her home unannounced

While no one is questioning Kiara’s acting chops, her first ever performance in front of the camera required not even one line. Back in 2016, Kiara tweeted a TV commercial she starred in as a baby. The actor was joined by her mother in one of her most memorable roles, till date.

Found this gem!My first ever advertisement with my mommy!Love you mumma, I am, because of you ❤️ #HappyMothersDay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lieAbHTRwM — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) May 8, 2016

Sharing a slightly blurry 22-second clip from the advertisement for a range of baby products, Kiara wrote on Twitter and Facebook, "Found this gem! My first ever advertisement with my mommy! Love you mumma, I am, because of you." The actor shared the throwback video from 1993 on the occasion of Mother's Day 2016. In the commercial, Kiara is seen as a happy-go-lucky baby as her mother introduces various products, including a baby cream. Fans reacted to Kiara’s video by dropping ‘so cute’ and ‘adorable’ in the comments section.

Kiara often gives a glimpse of her childhood by sharing throwbacks on social media. During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, the actor had shared multiple childhood videos on Instagram. In one of the clips, Kiara was dancing like a ballerina. Her mother Genevieve could be heard laughing and telling a young Kiara in the clip from 1996, "You are wearing a ballerina dress, dance like a ballet dancer."

In another home video from the same year, Kiara was seen going out for cycling. "Mummy, I'm fed up waiting, because I feel like going,” she said in the short clip. Last year, Kiara shared her childhood videos on the occasion of Children's Day. The composite of her videos was originally made by a fan account.

Kiara made her acting debut in 2014 with the comedy Fugly. Since then, she's appeared on the big screen in more serious roles – including Guilty (2020) and Shershaah (2021). Her last two releases – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo – have both been box office successes. Her upcoming projects include Govinda Naam Mera along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu film opposite Ram Charan in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON