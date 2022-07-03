Kiara Advani recalls 'craziest, scary' moment when her fan reached her home unannounced: 'Don't come next time'

Actor Kiara Advani has recalled an incident when a fan reached her home in Mumbai unannounced, which scared her. In a new interview, Kiara revealed that she stays on a high floor in her building and the person climbed all the stairs to meet her. Kiara said the person, who was 'sweating profusely', told her that he wanted to let her know how much she meant to him. (Also Read | Kiara Advani confesses she tried to steal Kartik Aaryan's fans)

Kiara stays in an apartment complex in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi. From her home, the actor has a view of the Mahalaxmi Race Course as well as the Arabian Sea. The actor made her acting debut in the comedy film Fugly (2014) and went on to feature in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kiara said "Craziest thing a guy ever did for me? It was actually a fan. I'm not gonna say what floor but I live on a very high floor and he walked up all the stairs of my building to come and meet me. I remember when he came he was sweating profusely. I was like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Do you want to sit? Do you want water?'"

Kiara added, "He said, 'No I climbed up the stairs. I just wanted you to know how much you mean to me'. I was like, 'But why? You could have just taken the lift.' I was also a bit like, 'Okay but don't come to my house next time, it's a bit scary also'. But it was sweet and a bit crazy in a sweet way. He was a sweet person. He was a good person."

Fans saw Kiara last in JugJugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. Kiara has several projects in the pipeline including the comedy thriller film Govinda Naam Mera, along with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu film opposit Ram Charan.

