Hardik Pandya calls son Agastya 'my heart, my life', Nataša Stankovic, Anushka Sharma react, watch

Hardik Pandya posted a video with son Agastya and reacting to it were his wife Nataša Stanković and actor Anushka Sharma.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic with Hardik Pandya and son Agastya.

Actor Natasa Stankovic's husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya posted a new video with their son Agastya. Reacting to it, were Natasa and actor Anushka Sharma.

Sharing it, Hardik wrote: "My boy, my heart, my life." Singer Arijit Singh's Main Tera played in the background. Natasa dropped a hugging face and red heart emoji in the comments section. Anushka too dropped a red heart emoji. In the video, Hardik was seen playing with his son and enjoying many tender moments.

Hardik often shares videos with his son; some time back, he had shared pictures where the duo is seen lying in a hammock and another one where he holds Agastya in his arms and gazes into the sea. Sharing it, Hardik had written: "The kind of Sundays I love." Before that, he had shared another father and son moment and had written: "The laughter I need before the game!"

Natasa too shares pictures and videos with Agastya. Some time back, she had shared a video of the three of them attempting the Don't Rush challenge. While Natasa was seen doing it well, Hardik went off track.

Also read: Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai home, a nod to her Himachali roots. See pics

Natasa and Hardik surprised all on January 1, 2020, when they announced their engagement. Sharing pictures, Natasa had written: "Forever yes @hardikpandya93". In July that year, Agastya was born.

Talking about their surprise engagement, he had told Crickettimes.com, "My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’.”

