Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic as they turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’
bollywood

Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic as they turn ‘daddy and mommy cool’

Natasa Stankovic shared goofy new photos with Hardik Pandya as they turned ‘daddy and mommy cool’ for the evening. See them here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to little Agastya.

Natasa Stankovic shared new pictures with Hardik Pandya as he goofed around in a curly white wig. In one of the photos, he even posed with an oil-paper umbrella and wore glasses that spelled out the word ‘cool’. She posted them on Instagram and wrote, “Daddy and mommy cool @hardikpandya93.”

Hardik was casually dressed in a black T-shirt and white shorts, while Natasa wore a beige crop top with matching pants and a wide animal print belt. She held a fluffy white handbag in her right hand.

The pictures drew appreciation from fans. “Jo inki jodi se jale zara side se chale (Those who are jealous of their love, kindly walk away),” one wrote. “Super cool my fav couple ever,” another commented. “OMG! You cuties!” a third wrote.

Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement on January 1 last year. A few months later, they welcomed their son, Agastya. The proud parents have been documenting his milestones on Instagram, including his first steps and first words.

Also see | Sardar Ka Grandson: Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi, Malaika Arora cheer for Arjun Kapoor as his film releases on Netflix

Earlier, Hardik told crickettimes.com that while his parents were not aware that he was going to propose to Natasa, he had informed his brother Krunal Pandya. “My parents also didn’t know that I was getting engaged. Two days before (the engagement), I told Krunal. I told him, ‘I have had enough. I have found someone in my life who I love, and I am becoming better’. They (family) backed me and told ‘do whatever you want’,” he said.

Natasa has featured in special songs in films such as Satyagraha, Fukrey Returns, Daddy and The Body. She also participated in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9. She was last seen in the Eros Now series Flesh as an NIA agent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya natasa stankovic hardik pandya-natasa stankovic

Related Stories

bollywood

Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya cheer for baby Agastya as he learns to walk in new video. Watch

PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is busy in baby talks with Agastya, Hardik Pandya calls him 'tiny miracle'

PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 04:48 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP