Hardik Pandya wishes Natasa Stankovic on her birthday with adorable pics: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has showered love on partner Natasa Stankovic, who celebrates her birthday on Thursday. He shared a few lovely pictures of them together and thanked her for giving him their son, Agastya.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Hardik wrote, "Happy birthday my baby. It’s your birthday but I feel you gave me the best gift ever as Agastya. I am blessed. Years and years together."

The first and second pictures show them posing in love for the camera. The third and fourth pictures have their new family member Agastya in the frame. Agastya was born on July 30 last year.

Hardik is currently not at home as he is in Ahmedabad for India vs England Test which began on Thursday. Natasa and Hardik often share adorable pictures of their seven-month-old son on Instagram. Natasa had recently shared a few glimpses of him getting accustomed to a pool. "Our baby is growing so fast. @hardikpandya93 #7months," she captioned it as she was seen trying to keep him in her arms while in the pool.

Last month, they had shared a tonne of pictures from the little one's first trip to the pool. "Our boy’s first day at the pool," Natasa had written alongside pictures of them holding the little one in the pool, giving him a ride in his stroller and simply making him experience the joy of a dip in water.

The couple got engaged in January last year. They announced the pregnancy in May along with pictures of them from a puja and one of Hardik cradling Natasa's baby bump. He wrote in caption, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”