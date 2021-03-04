IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Gauri Khan steals attention in black as she joins Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma at Manish Malhotra’s house party
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri Khan steals attention in black as she joins Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma at Manish Malhotra’s house party

  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST

Wednesday was a busy day for Karisma Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra who visited Kareena Kapoor's house in the evening. The gang of four later moved the party to Manish's residence and were joined by The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast along with the one who made a special cameo on the web show - Gauri Khan.

Gauri was spotted in an all black look--silk top and Afghan pants, paired with jooties and a black mask. Among The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives members, Seema Khan was seen in a black shirt and blue denims while Maheep Kapoor was spotted in an animal print jumpsuit.

They were joined by Amrita and Karisma, who were twinning in black tops and blue denims, Malaika was in a white vest and washed denims while Natasha Poonawalla was in a short beige dress. Karan, however, stole attention in a newspaper-themed oversize shirt and trousers.

Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor at Manish Malhotras residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Karisma Kapoor at Manish Malhotras residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar at Manish Malhotras residence. (Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar at Manish Malhotras residence. (Varinder Chawla)

The occasion seems to have been the announcement of the second season of Fabulous Lives. It is part of Netflix's elaborate slate for the year 2021, which was revealed on Wednesday. Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Panday are also a part of the show, co-produced by Karan. The second season was given a thumbs down by many but was still one of the most watched shows in India.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them

During the day, Kareena's girl gang including Malaika, Amrita, Karisma and Natasha reunited at her house to spend some quality time with the actor and her newborn. Karisma had even shared a group picture of them together along with Saif Ali Khan joining the lot. She captioned the picture, 'lovely evenings'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gauri khan maheep kapoor seema khan the fabulous lives of bollywood wives

Related Stories

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
Hardik Pandya has wished partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday.
bollywood

Hardik wishes Natasa on birthday: 'You gave me the best gift ever'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Cricketer Hardik Pandya has shared a few lovely pictures with partner Natasa Stankovic on her birthday. He has also thanked her for giving him the most precious gift - their son Agastya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
Actor Yami Gautam soon seen in Bhoot Police.
bollywood

Yami Gautam was told 'you should dress your age, aim at looking younger'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Yami Gautam opens up about being asked to dress her age and aim at looking younger, just before the release of Vicky Donor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
Swara appreciates Taapsee for her courage and conviction.(YouTube)
bollywood

Swara Bhasker showers praise on Taapsee as IT raids conducted at her house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:16 AM IST
  • Swara Bhasker praises Taapsee Pannu for being an 'amazing girl with courage and conviction', adding that she should stand as a 'strong warrior'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence has been flocked by visitors since the arrival of their little one last month.
bollywood

Saif and Kareena come together for first photo after birth of second son

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:08 PM IST
  • Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were visited on Wednesday evening by Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha could be seen with his arms wrapped around her waist in pictures from her birthday celebrations in the Maldives. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
Pooja Bhatt will be seen next in Bombay Begums.
bollywood

Pooja Bhatt says she would 'feel isolated and so lonely' in the 90s. Here is why

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:13 PM IST
Pooja Bhatt could not relate to many people in the 1990s. The actor, who did fewer films than her contemporaries, said she followed her heart and took up projects she 'could live with'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived together at Kareena Kapoor's house and posed for the cameras.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora visit Kareena Kapoor and her newborn

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
  • Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's residence and posed together for the paparazzi. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita also visited the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the Bhediya team with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the Bhediya team with Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon meet Arunachal Pradesh CM with Bhediya team

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of Bhediya met Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday, before kicking off the shoot of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakul Preet Singh personally called all her father’s NDA batchmates for the party
Rakul Preet Singh personally called all her father’s NDA batchmates for the party
bollywood

Blocked my dates for my father’s birthday three-four months back: Rakul

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:13 PM IST
“I was planning a surprise birthday celebration for my father since last year,” says an excited Rakul Preet Singh, who took a break from her packed schedule, and came to Delhi just for a day for to celebrate her father’s 60th birthday on March 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent visit to the doctor.
Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent visit to the doctor.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a ‘long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club’

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna shared a funny experience from her recent doctor's visit and joked about being a 'long-standing member of Giri Hui Aurat Club'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married for more than four decades.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been married for more than four decades.
bollywood

Hema says her father tried to stop her and Dharmendra from spending time alone

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Hema Malini, who will be seen as a guest in an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, opened up about how her father tried to keep her away from Dharmendra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Director Rajesh Krishnan helmed the 2020 sleeper hit film Lootcase.
Director Rajesh Krishnan helmed the 2020 sleeper hit film Lootcase.
bollywood

Rajesh Krishnan on Lootcase 2: This is not a race, ki ek saal ke andar second part nikaalo

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:36 PM IST
His film, Lootcase was the sleeper hit of 2020, and now there are murmurs about a second part being in the pipeline
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India and a web film Bulbull Tarang.
Actor Sonakshi Sinha will be seen next in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India and a web film Bulbull Tarang.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha: I was burning out, it was a conscious decision to slow down

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha says until her web debut show came her way, she was in a situation where nothing interesting was coming her way on the film front.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tamannaah Bhatia at Jaipur pre-wedding functions of her best friend.
Tamannaah Bhatia at Jaipur pre-wedding functions of her best friend.
bollywood

Tamannaah attends pre-wedding functions of BFF in Jaipur, shares happy pictures

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • Tamannaah Bhatia is currently in Jaipur, enjoying the pre-wedding functions of her best friend Hanna Khan. See pictures from sangeet and mehendi ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP