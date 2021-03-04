Gauri Khan steals attention in black as she joins Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Karisma at Manish Malhotra’s house party
- Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
Wednesday was a busy day for Karisma Kapoor, sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra who visited Kareena Kapoor's house in the evening. The gang of four later moved the party to Manish's residence and were joined by The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast along with the one who made a special cameo on the web show - Gauri Khan.
Gauri was spotted in an all black look--silk top and Afghan pants, paired with jooties and a black mask. Among The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives members, Seema Khan was seen in a black shirt and blue denims while Maheep Kapoor was spotted in an animal print jumpsuit.
They were joined by Amrita and Karisma, who were twinning in black tops and blue denims, Malaika was in a white vest and washed denims while Natasha Poonawalla was in a short beige dress. Karan, however, stole attention in a newspaper-themed oversize shirt and trousers.
The occasion seems to have been the announcement of the second season of Fabulous Lives. It is part of Netflix's elaborate slate for the year 2021, which was revealed on Wednesday. Neelam Kothari and Bhavana Panday are also a part of the show, co-produced by Karan. The second season was given a thumbs down by many but was still one of the most watched shows in India.
Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor come together for first photo after birth of second son, Karisma and Malaika join them
During the day, Kareena's girl gang including Malaika, Amrita, Karisma and Natasha reunited at her house to spend some quality time with the actor and her newborn. Karisma had even shared a group picture of them together along with Saif Ali Khan joining the lot. She captioned the picture, 'lovely evenings'.
