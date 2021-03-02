Malaika Arora shares throwback pic with mom to wish her on birthday, Karisma Kapoor sends her love
- Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora posted pictures of their mom to wish her on her birthday and close friend Karisma Kapoor was among the first ones to comment.
Malaika Arora has shared happy birthday post for her mom Joyce and also posted pictures with her on Tuesday. Malaika shared three pictures in different avatars, with her mom, her sister Amrita and herself, posing for the camera.
One of the images showed a formal set up in which Joyce stood in gorgeous yellow sari, with Amrita and Malaika, dressed in traditional looks, posing by her side. Another one had Malaika, in a light-blue bikini, pouting while her mom took a selfie. One also showed Joyce and Amrita hugging Malaika in a throwback picture.
Sharing the images, Malaika wrote, "It’s MOTHERSHIPS birthday ..... n we can’t stay calm .... Iove u Momsy @joycearora." Malaika's close friend Karisma Kapoor was one of the first ones to comment with, "Happy birthday aunty joyce."
Pulkit Samrat posted heart emojis while Sanjay Kapoor, and his wife Maheep Kapoor wished happy birthday to Malaika's mom in the comment box. Chunky Pandey, wife Bhavana Pandey and Rahul Khanna also posted their wishes for Malaika's mother.
Bipasha Basu wrote, "Happy Birthday to your mom," while Sophie Choudry commented, "Happy bday Joyce aunty!!! Lots of love."
Amrita also shared a picture of her mother to wish her a happy birthday. "You’re my heart you’re my soul , you keep it shining wherever you go ! My Modern talking for you mother dear on ur birthday! It’s a glorious day indeed .. Love you @joycearora," she wrote alongside the post. Joyce can be seen in a classy black sari in the picture.
