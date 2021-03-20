Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Harman Baweja is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities
Harman Baweja is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are tying the knot, after getting engaged late last year. See pictures from their pre-wedding function here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:39 AM IST
Harman Baweja and Sasha Ramchandani are getting married.

Former actor Harman Baweja is getting married. Pictures and a video from his recent cocktail party have arrived online.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has shared several pictures and a video from the party. On Instagram Stories, Raj posted a group picture which showed a bearded Harman surrounded by his friends, including entertainment industry personalities such as Aamir Ali and Aashish Chaudhary.

A video showed Harman dancing, surrounded by a group of happy wedding guests. "And off we go, Harman ki shaadi, finally," Raj wrote on a picture from the flight. "Harman Sasha wedding," he wrote on the group picture.

Pictures from Harman Baweja's pre-wedding festivities.

Harman and Sasha Ramchandani got engaged in Chandigarh in December 2020. The news was first shared by Harman’s sister Rowena, who shared a photo and wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you."

Harman is the son of director-producer Harry Baweja. He made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, failed to work at the box office. Harman also worked in Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, also with Priyanka.

Also read: Harman Baweja gets engaged to Sasha Ramchandani, see pics from roka ceremony

His last film was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. However, he also appeared in Anees Bazmee's It's My Life, which was given a television release in 2020, more than a decade after it was shot.

The actor was hot property for a while. Love Story 2050 was one of the most expensive Bollywood films at the time, and he'd already signed onto future projects with Ashutosh Gowariker, Anees Bazmee, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

