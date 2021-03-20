Harman Baweja is getting married to Sasha Ramchandani, see inside pics from pre-wedding festivities

Former actor Harman Baweja is getting married. Pictures and a video from his recent cocktail party have arrived online.

Actor Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has shared several pictures and a video from the party. On Instagram Stories, Raj posted a group picture which showed a bearded Harman surrounded by his friends, including entertainment industry personalities such as Aamir Ali and Aashish Chaudhary.

A video showed Harman dancing, surrounded by a group of happy wedding guests. "And off we go, Harman ki shaadi, finally," Raj wrote on a picture from the flight. "Harman Sasha wedding," he wrote on the group picture.

Pictures from Harman Baweja's pre-wedding festivities.

Harman and Sasha Ramchandani got engaged in Chandigarh in December 2020. The news was first shared by Harman’s sister Rowena, who shared a photo and wrote, “Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you."

Harman is the son of director-producer Harry Baweja. He made his acting debut with Love Story 2050 in 2008, which was directed by his father. The film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, failed to work at the box office. Harman also worked in Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker’s What’s Your Raashee, also with Priyanka.

His last film was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur. However, he also appeared in Anees Bazmee's It's My Life, which was given a television release in 2020, more than a decade after it was shot.

The actor was hot property for a while. Love Story 2050 was one of the most expensive Bollywood films at the time, and he'd already signed onto future projects with Ashutosh Gowariker, Anees Bazmee, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.