Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video

Actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja is getting married and his friend Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, left no stone unturned in making his sangeet bash the 'G.O.A.T ('greatest of all time)'. Raj set the dance floor on fire as he performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye from his album, titled G.O.A.T.

Sharing a video from the party, Raj wrote on Instagram, "When your bestie is getting married the sangeet has to be G.O.A.T #harmansasha what say @diljitdosanjh praaji? Thanks @baweja.aaryan for the amazing choreography we rocked it! #sangeet."

Commenting on a video which was also shared by a popular paparazzi account, Raj wrote,"@diljitdosanjh praaji this one was for you. #harmansasha sangeet did my best."

Raj also shared a glimpse of how he rehearsed for his dance performance with utmost dedication. Actor Aamir Ali also joined him in the celebrations.

Raj earned huge praise from his followers for his bhangra moves. A fan commented, "Awesome dance and awesome energy level." Another said, "Wow you're such a great bhangra dancer...loved it."

Harman Baweja is set to tie the knot with fiancee Sasha Ramchandani after the two got engaged last year. A day before, Raj had shared several pictures and videos from the cocktail party which kickstarted the pre-wedding festivities. Aamir and Aashish Chaudhary had also attended the bash.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

Harman had made his acting debut with the much talked about Love Story 2050 in 2008, directed by his father Harry Baweja. Priyanka Chopra had played the female lead opposite Harman in the film. The two went on to feature in Ashutosh Gowariker’s 2009 film What’s Your Raashee.

Harman's last film project was 2016's Chaar Sahibzaade: Rise of Banda Singh Bahadur.