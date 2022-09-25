Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival: 'Couldn’t have asked for us to meet another way'

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is in New York. On Sunday, Harnaaz took to Instagram to share a photo of herself from Global Citizen Festival. She posed with actor Priyanka Chopra in the picture that was clicked on the side-lines of the event, which took place on Saturday, and saw performances by Jonas Brothers and Mariah Carey. Also read: When Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu said ‘I love Priyanka Chopra’

Sharing a photo of herself and Priyanka, Harnaaz wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, “I couldn’t have asked for us to meet in any other way. Thanks Priyanka Chopra for your kindness at Global Citizen Festival… you killed it!” While Priyanka wore a colourful pantsuit with a white crop top for her hosting duties, Harnaaz was dressed in a black T-shirt and blazer paired with blue denims.

Many of Harnaaz’s followers commented on her post. One wrote, “I love that you two finally got to meet! You both look like you could be sisters.” Another person commented, “So proud to see you two together. Proud to be Indian. Indian beauties.” Another comment read, “It happened!!!!! Two influential women creating history, and making India so proud.”

Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Priyanka Chopra at Global Citizen Festival.

While Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe 2021 in December last year at the 70th Miss Universe pageant, held in Eilat, Israel, Priyanka won the title of Miss World 2000, at the 50th Miss World pageant, which was held in November 2000 in London. Earlier this year, Harnaaz had posted a picture of herself standing in front of Priyanka's photo at the Empire State Building in New York. In the photo she had shared on Instagram Stories, Harnaaz could be seen wearing her Miss Universe crown and smiling, while looking at Priyanka's photo. She wrote along with the photo, “Yesterday at Empire State building got starstruck by Priyanka Chopra.”

Days before they met for the first time on Saturday, Harnaaz had visited Priyanka’s New York restaurant Sona. Harnaaz had shared a picture on Instagram Stories that showed the food she ate at the eatery. A glass that she was drinking from was seen on the table next to a menu. Harnaaz had written, “Cheers to amazing menu, staff and location…”

Harnaaz has often expressed her admiration for Priyanka. When she won the title of Miss Diva 2021, she had said, “I love Priyanka Chopra… I will always choose Priyanka.” During an interview around the same time, Harnaaz was asked about an Indian beauty queen she looked up to, and she had replied, “Priyanka Chopra has been my biggest inspiration. She has created her own brand and represented India not only in beauty pageants but also through her acting and singing talent. She has made India proud and I am hoping to follow her footsteps and bring glory back the way she did.”

