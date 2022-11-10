Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor disappointed with press articles published about him on birthday: 'Click bait nonsense'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor who celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday, tweeted about his disappointment with the articles written about him in the press, saying that it focused only on the box office numbers rather than on the "uniqueness" of his journey in the industry so far, and neglected his merit as an actor. (Also read: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: I see the same repackaged films, you can replace any actor with anyone)

Harsh Varrdhan tweeted how he has gone through a lot of articles on his birthday written by the "Hindi press" that have tried to "summarise his journey so far," which completely discarded the "merit of films like Bhavesh Joshi, AK vs AK, Ray and the uniqueness of his journey," to shed light only on the poor box office numbers of his other films like Bhavesh Joshi and Mirzya.

He further tweeted, "It's almost like they are completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality or and only judge an artist by money made." Harsh Varrdhan feels that this tendency sets "the precedent for the future generations."

A user replied to his tweet saying that the country equates any form of artistic expression with money, which the actor then retweeted saying this is 99.9% true, adding that mostly it is all "media driven hypocrisy and click bait nonsense."

Son of Anil Kapoor and brother of actor Sonam Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has starred in five films in the span of his seven-year long career. He made his acting debut with Mirzya alongside Saiyami Kher, directed by Omprakash Mehra, which was not a success at the box office. Following Mirzya, he then starred in the action film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. He was last seen in Raj Singh Chaudhary's action thriller Thar, where he starred alongside his father Anil Kapoor. It released on Netflix on May 6. Kapoor will be next seen in the Abhinav Bindra biopic directed by Kannan Iyer.

