Sonam Kapoor shares pics from Austria vacation, says 'thank you Anand Ahuja for putting my needs above your own'

Sonam Kapoor has shared some stunning pictures from Austria where she is vacationing with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor shared the pics on Instagram along with a note of appreciation for Anand. She said he knows that to be a good dad, one has to be a good husband first. The couple welcomed a baby boy in August and have named him Vayu. Also read: Sonam Kapoor brings her A-game in black as she flies out of Mumbai post Vayu's birth

The first picture shows Sonam planting a kiss on Anand Ahuja's cheek. The second picture shows the beauty of Lake Altaussee and the third picture shows their resort in Austria.

Sonam wrote along with the pics, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get. Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. PS: nothing beats holding your hand and walking."

Sonam Kapoor shared pics from Austria.

Some fans noticed how she addressed Anand and herself as ‘Vayu’s parents' in the caption. A fan wrote, “God continue blessing you both, its hard now days to find someone that puts the other first in everything.” Another wrote, “The last line is so true... parents should not forget they are a couple first.” A fan blessed the two of them, saying, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you.”

Sonam and Anand welcomed Vayu at a Mumbai hospital. Sonam spent more than a month at her Mumbai home where she also celebrated Karwa Chauth. She and Anand recently hosted a Diwali bash before leaving for Austria. Sonam had wrapped up shooting for her next, Blind, last year. She would be seen as a visually challenged woman in the film.

