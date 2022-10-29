Sonam Kapoor brings her A-game in black as she flies out of Mumbai post Vayu's birth. Watch

Sonam Kapoor flew out of Mumbai late Friday night, two months after welcoming her first child. The actor and her husband Anand Ahuja are now parents to a baby boy, Vayu. Sonam was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday in a black top and pants paired with a black blazer and white shoes. She sported makeup and wore shades as she arrived with a lot of luggage to catch a flight. Also read: Sonam Kapoor poses with son Vayu as he rests on masi Rhea Kapoor's lap

Her fans loved her airport look. Reacting to a paparazzo's video on Instagram, a fan commented, “Sooo stunning.” Another said, "she actually has a very good taste in fashion."

Around the same time, her actor father Anil Kapoor was also spotted at the airport. He too was in an all-black look.

Anil Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonam was at her home in Mumbai ever since she welcomed her baby boy. She attended a few family functions and recently hosted a grand Diwali bash. She decked up in white attire with a pearl head cap for the party. The party was attended by all from Malaika Arora, Athiya Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur to Masaba Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.

Sharing a few couple pictures with Anand Ahuja on Instagram from their first Diwali celebrations after the birth of Vayu, Sonam wrote, “Diwali, or Dipawali gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that people light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light that protects us from spiritual darkness. To us, Diwali is the celebration of happy endings and new beginnings... And we’re so full of love, light and gratitude this year to bring in Vayu’s first Diwali with family and our closest friends! From our little family to yours, wishing you a Very Happy New year & Prosperous Diwali!”

Sonam had earlier taken part in the Karwa Chauth get-together hosted by her mom Sunita Kapoor. She did not fast but decked up in a silk lehenga for the festival. The actor will now be seen in a film titled Blind, in which she plays the role of a visually challenged person. The film shoot was completed last year.

