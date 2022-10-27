Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor poses with son Vayu as he rests on masi Rhea Kapoor's lap, fans call it 'pure love'

Sonam Kapoor poses with son Vayu as he rests on masi Rhea Kapoor's lap, fans call it 'pure love'

bollywood
Published on Oct 27, 2022 02:21 PM IST

Rhea Kapoor shared new photos of herself with Sonam Kapoor and son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Recently the trio celebrated their first Diwali together. Anand Ahuja also dropped a new photo of Vayu on Instagram.

Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with mom Sonam Kapoor and aunt Rhea Kapoor.
Vayu Kapoor Ahuja with mom Sonam Kapoor and aunt Rhea Kapoor.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Rhea Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to Instagram to share new pictures of Anand and Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Rhea shared pictures of herself posing with Vayu and Sonam as they spent time together at home. Anand shared a photo of him holding Vayu. Anand also wrote a funny caption as he tagged Sonam, while sharing the photo on Instagram Stories. Also read: New mom Sonam Kapoor shares glimpse of son Vayu’s new toys, baby clothes on Dussehra

Vayu, who was born on August 20, was seen with his back to the camera in the photo Anand shared. He wrote along with it, “Whattt,” and added a snake emoji, while tagging actor-wife Sonam Kapoor. Anand wore a blue T-shirt, while Vayu wore a cute yellow sleeveless T-shirt with the number 24 written on its back.

Anand Ahuja shared a photo of himself with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
Anand Ahuja shared a photo of himself with son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

Vayu's face was also not visible in the two photos that Rhea Kapoor shared in her latest Instagram post. She held her two-month-old nephew in her one arm as he rested his head on her neck. Both Sonam and Rhea looked towards someone in the candid photos as they relaxed on a bed with lots of cushions.

Sonam and Vayu wore red tops in the photos, while Rhea was dressed in beige pants and matching shirt. She also had a red tika on her forehead. Rhea posted the pictures with only the infinity emoji as caption. A fan commented on her post, “Pure love”. Another one wrote, “Aunty cuddles are the best”. Celebs like Maheep Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Sonam and Anand had hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at their Mumbai home. The who's who of Bollywood was in attendance at the party that was organised by Sonam along with Rhea, who is also a stylist along with being a movie producer. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, and many other celebs were spotted at Sonam's recent party.

This was Sonam's first Diwali after becoming a mother. On September 20, Sonam and Anand had announced their son’s name a month after his birth. Sharing a photo of herself and Anand holding Vayu, Sonam had written in the caption of her Instagram post, “In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives. In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength… In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam kapoor rhea kapoor vayu kapoor ahuja + 1 more
sonam kapoor rhea kapoor vayu kapoor ahuja

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out