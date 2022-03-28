Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor spotted holding hands with mystery girl, fans call her 'Anil Kapoor ki hone wali bahu'

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor has sparked several questions about his dating life after he was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman in Mumbai. Harsh Varrdhan and the woman, whose identity is not known yet, were hanging out together in Khar on Sunday afternoon. Fans have been wondering about the woman's identity in comments across videos and pictures of the spotting on social media. Also Read| Thar: Anil Kapoor to work with son Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, fans are more excited for his reunion with Calender Satish

In the video, Harsh Varrdhan could be seen wearing a floral black and white shirt along with tie-dye white shorts, while his mystery friend wore a multicoloured crop top along with white trousers, white sneakers, and black shades. They were seen holding hands as they walked before they entered a building. She was also seen smoking a cigarette.

Fans are convinced that the girl is Harsh Varrdhan's girlfriend and have been asking several questions about her identity. One commented, "Who is his girlfriend?" Several asked, "Who is this girl." One Instagram user wrote, "Waah Anil Kapoor ki hone waali bahu (Wow, Anil Kapoor's future daughter-in-law)."

Another wrote, “Both of you are looking fabulous,” while others commented, “Kamaal (amazing),” “Mast (nice).”

Harsh Varrdhan had previously told ETimes in an interview that he would like to be private about his love life. He had said last year, “I need my privacy. The way that I see it--and maybe it's a bit naive and idealistic--but I like to do a film, talk about it, and then disappear. I'm a very boring guy, which is why I don't have a girlfriend (chuckles).”

On the work front, Harsh Varrdhan will appear alongside his father Anil Kapoor in the Netflix film Thar, which will mark their first project together. Stills from the film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, were released by Netflix last month.

In the photographs, Anil was seen as a policeman in khaki uniform, standing with a fellow policeman (played by Satish Kaushik) in the Thar desert. Harsh Varrdhan was in a rugged look and appeared to be on the run from the police. Fatima was seen as a rural woman. Thar is set in the 1980s and follows the story of a man who moves to a big town to seek a job and avenge his past.

