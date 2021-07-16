Harshvardhan Rane on Haseen Dillruba's intimate scenes: 'For those 10-15 seconds I am very romantic'

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has said that he feels at his most romantic when he's performing intimate scenes on camera. Harsh was recently seen with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dillruba.

Much has been said about the film's romantic scenes. Taapsee Pannu in an earlier interview joked that she might have scared her co-stars because of her bravado.

Harshvardhan Rane, asked what shooting the scenes was like for him, told journalist Pooja Talwar, "I am the most romantic when I'm doing intimate scenes, in my life. Otherwise I have to put an effort into being romantic. It shouldn't come across as dry, I have to bring it in my eyes, in my breathing. It's very romantic during intimate scenes. For those 10-15 seconds I'm very romantic."

Taapsee, on the other hand, spoke about how 'mechanical' the process of filming intimate scenes can be, with the crew huddled together with the actors.

In an earlier interview, Taapsee said that perhaps because of her 'image' or some other 'problem', Vikrant and Harsh were both scared of filming intimate scenes with her. "I hope I made it comfortable for the guys, because they looked very scared," she told a leading daily. "They thought pata nahi yeh kya karegi hamare saath (who knows what she'll do to us). Both the guys were, I felt, really scared because, I don't know, the image I have or what the problem was... But I used to go to Vinil and complain..."

Directed by Vinil Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon, Haseen Dillruba debuted on Netflix on July 2. In the days since the film's release, the actors, along with Kanika, have been asked about the criticism that the film has attracted about its depiction of toxic masculinity and violent love. They've explained that their gender politics are sound, and that the film doesn't promote behaviour of this kind, and merely represents it.