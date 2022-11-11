Hema Malini decks up in heavy jewellery, ethnic outfit as she performs as Radha on stage; fans call her 'too beautiful'

Hema Malini was seen as Radha during a recent stage show in Mathura. The veteran actor and politician performed at Raas Mahotsav on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. Decked up in a stunning ethnic look, Hema Malini shared photos of herself from the event on social media. Also read: Inside Hema Malini's birthday with Rekha, Jeetendra, Madhoo, Sanjay Khan. See pics as she celebrates with cake, flowers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Hema shared photos from her stage performance, where she was seen dancing with an actor dressed as Lord Krishna. She wore heavy jewellery and makeup for the show and changed into a number of elaborate lehenga outfits. She also wore a mukut (crown) on her head as she performed on stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tweeted photos of herself from the stage show, and also some pictures of the audience at the event, Hema wrote, “The programme mesmerised both the artistes and the audience. We were all under a magical spell of the Sutradar– the Lord himself – Krishn ji (Lord Krishna), who seems to have been with us throughout the performance. Jai Shri Krishna! Radhe Radhe!” Sharing some more close-up pictures of herself from the event, Hema said in another tweet, “Photos from the programme Radha Ras Bihari on the 9th evening.”

Hema is a trained Bharatnatyam and Kuchipudi dancer. She has acted in films like Sholay, Dream Girl, Seeta Aur Geeta and Satte Pe Satta, among many others. Hema, who is a Padma Shri awardee, had also given dance performances during the Raas Mahatsov earlier in 2015 and 2018. Many on social media reacted to her latest performance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans praised Hema for her dancing skills, and some also said they were impressed with her traditional Indian looks. A person tweeted, “Aap ek 20 saal ki ladki ko bhi maat deti h. Bahut sundar ho aap Hema ji (you are prettier than any 20-year-old girl, you are too beautiful).” Another Twitter user wrote, “Very nice, madam.” Another one said, “True beauty.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, Hema had celebrated her 74th birthday with a star-studded party that was attended by Rekha, Jeetendra, Madhoo and Sanjay Khan, among other celebs. The veteran actor first appeared in a lead role opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar. She was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Shimla Mirchi. She is also a member of parliament from her constituency Mathura, and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.