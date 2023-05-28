Hema Malini visits new Parliament building, shares inside pics; Sonu Sood says ‘garv karo rajneeti nahi’

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in Delhi on Sunday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise the same. Among them was actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, who entered the building after its inauguration and shared several candid pictures of herself to show her fans a glimpse of the interiors. Also read: When Pamela Chopra said Yash Chopra was too busy trying to convince Hema Malini to do a film during their first meeting

Hema Malini poses inside the new Parliament building.

Hema Malini decked up in a floral pink saree for the special day and posed outside the gate which has ‘Satyameva Jayate’ carved over the gate in Hindi. She raised her hands in excitement as she posed for pictures. She also sat on the new furniture and posed along with fellow Lok Sabha members. A picture also shows her posing in front of the golden design on one of the walls, which looks like the depiction of Samudra Manthan.

Sharing the pictures, Hema wrote, "Day 1 - at the inaugural of the beautiful new Parliament building which will showcase India’s strides into a brave new world and give us pride of place among all the advanced nations. Jai Hind @narendramodi @piyushgoyalofficial @hardeepspuri @arjunrammeghwalofficial #MyParliamentMyPride."

Sonu Sood commented on the current scenario and tweeted, “Garv karo rajneeti nahi (be proud, don't do politics) Proud moment for every Indian. Jai Hind.”

Sonu Sood tweeted on Sunday.

Ranveer Singh also took to Twitter to share happiness on the inauguration of the new building and called it an ‘architechtural marvel’. He tweeted, "The new parliament building is an architectural marvel and a symbol of progress #MyParliamentMyPride @narendramodi #NewParliamentBuilding #India.”

Shah Rukh Khan has given a voiceover for the video which shows the inside glimpse of the new Parliament building. Sharing the video on Twitter on Friday, the actor wrote, “What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great Nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride.”

Akshay Kumar also shared the video on Friday and wrote, “Proud to see this glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story. #MyParliamentMyPride.”

All about the new building

According to PTI, the triangular-shaped four-storey building has a built-up area of 64,500 square metres. It has three main gates -- Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar and will have separate entrances for VIPs, MPs and visitors. The material used for the new building has been acquired from various parts of the country.

