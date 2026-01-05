Hema Malini reveals reason behind two separate prayer meets for Dharmendra: ‘We spoke to each other…’

After veteran actor Dharmendra’s death on November 24, two separate prayer meets were organised in his memory—one by Hema Malini and her daughters at her Mumbai residence, and another by sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, which was attended by several stars from the film industry. In a recent interview with The Times of India, Hema Malini finally addressed the reason behind the separate prayer meets and dismissed rumours of a rift between the families. Hema Malini and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol at Dharmendra's prayer meet.(Photos: Manoj Verma/ HT)

Hema Malini on separate prayer meets for Dharmendra

Speaking about the decision, Hema Malini said, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (this is our family’s personal matter). We spoke to each other. I held a prayer meet at my home because my circle of people is different. Then I organised one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to host a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are very fond of him. So I held a prayer meet there as well. I am happy with what I did.”

She also revealed that Sunny Deol is planning to convert Dharmendra’s much-loved farmhouse into a museum and once again refuted rumours of discord between the families. She said, “I think Sunny is planning something along those lines, and he will definitely do it. Everything is happening nicely. So there’s no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga. Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai (these are two different families, what will happen now? No one needs to worry that much. We are all fine).”

About Dharmendra’s death

Dharmendra breathed his last on November 24 at his residence in Mumbai. He was 89 years old. His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol organised a prayer meet in Mumbai on November 27, which was attended by several prominent names from the industry, including Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. However, Hema Malini and Esha Deol did not attend the event.

Later, Hema Malini and her daughters organised a separate prayer meet at her Mumbai residence. On December 11, Hema also hosted prayer meetings for Dharmendra at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in Janpath, New Delhi, and in Mathura.

Dharmendra is survived by his two wives. He married Prakash Kaur in 1954 and had four children with her, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. In 1980, he married Hema Malini, with whom he has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.