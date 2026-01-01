Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
Esha Deol remembers dad Dharmendra as she celebrates New Year in Dubai; Bobby Deol reacts

Published on: Jan 01, 2026 09:24 am IST

Esha Deol rang in the New Year in Dubai but made sure to remember her father, Dharmendra, while celebrating.

Bollywood actor Esha Deol welcomed the New Year on an emotional note while celebrating in Dubai. Amid the glittering festivities and breathtaking cityscape, the actor took a moment to remember her father, veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, making the occasion deeply personal. Her heartfelt gesture also drew a reaction from her half-brother, Bobby Deol.

Esha Deol remembers father Dharmendra during New Year celebrations.
Esha Deol's New year celebration

Esha Deol's New year celebration

Esha took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a couple of pictures from her New Year celebrations. One image, in particular, stood out, capturing the actor gazing at the moon against Dubai’s dazzling skyline, with the iconic Burj Khalifa glowing in the background. Dressed elegantly in a black-and-gold outfit paired with a black jacket, Esha looked serene as she pointed towards the sky. In one of the pictures, she simply wrote, “Love you, papa.” Bobby Deol reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Dharmendra's death

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24. He is survived by his two wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. Following his death, the Deol family held a prayer meet attended by several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan. However, Hema Malini and her daughters organised a separate prayer meet for Dharmendra at their residence.

Dharmendra's last film, Ikkis

It is yet another emotional moment for the Deol family as Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, releases in theatres today. In the film, Dharmendra essays the role of Brigadier Madan Lal Khetarpal (Retd.), the father of Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Agastya Nanda in the lead role, along with Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Rahul Dev, among others.

The makers of the film organised a special screening in Mumbai on December 30, which was attended by Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and several other prominent names from the industry. Following the screening, many celebrities, including filmmaker Anil Sharma and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, praised Dharmendra’s performance and lauded him for adding emotional depth to the story.

