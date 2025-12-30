Ikkis first review out: Jaideep Ahlawat surprises, Dharmendra adds depth, Agastya shines in ‘cinema that feels personal’

On Monday, December 29, a special screening of Ikkis was held in Mumbai, which turned into a star-studded affair, with several prominent Bollywood names, including Salman Khan and Sunny Deol, in attendance. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has shared his honest review of the film, praising its emotional depth and sincere storytelling. Agastya Nanda in a still from Ikkis.

Mukesh Chhabra shares his review of Ikkis

Mukesh took to X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praise on Ikkis. He wrote, “Just watched Ikkis — a film made purely from the heart. Gentle, honest storytelling that stays with you long after it ends. Dharmendra sir… what grace, what depth. If this is your last film, it truly breaks the heart. You’ve left us with something deeply emotional and important. You will be missed, sir.”

He went on to praise Jaideep Ahlawat’s performance, along with Agastya and Simar, and wrote, "And Jaideep Ahlawat — hats off. I genuinely didn’t expect this, and I’m glad to be surprised. A warm welcome to Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia — both were beautiful on screen. Endearing eyes, lovely chemistry. Agastya’s innocence and sincerity truly shine. Special mention to Vivan Shah and Sikandar Kher — outstanding work. And above all — Sriram Raghavan. The man. The master. Once again, sir… once again. A heartfelt film, told with honesty. Cinema that feels personal. @MaddockFilms @JaideepAhlawat."

About Ikkis

The biographical war drama is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, portrayed by Agastya Nanda. The film chronicles his martyrdom in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Dharmendra as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun Khetarpal’s father; Jaideep Ahlawat as Brigadier Khwaja Mohammed Naseer, a Pakistan Army officer; and Rahul Dev as Lieutenant Colonel (later Lieutenant General) Hanut Singh, MVC, among others.

The film marks the theatrical debut of Agastya Nanda and the Bollywood debut of Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia. Earlier slated for release on December 25, the film is now scheduled to hit theatres on January 1, 2026.