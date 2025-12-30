Sunny Deol gets emotional at Ikkis screening as he poses with dad Dharmendra's poster. Watch

The Deol family is still coming to terms with the loss of veteran superstar Dharmendra. Amid the grief, they reunited at the screening of Ikkis, which marks his final film. During the event, Sunny Deol was seen visibly emotional as he posed beside his father’s poster. Sunny Deol posing with Dharmendra's poster at Ikkis screening.

Sunny Deol at Ikkis screening

On Monday, as Sunny Deol arrived at the screening of Ikkis, he paused to pose with his father Dharmendra’s poster for the paparazzi. The actor was seen gazing fondly at the poster before the photographs were taken. Though he smiled for the cameras, his eyes appeared teary, reflecting an emotional moment.

Bobby Deol also arrived at the screening with his wife Tanya and son Aryaman Deol. He was joined by cousin Abhay Deol, with the family posing together beside Dharmendra’s poster. Another highlight of the evening was Salman Khan’s arrival, as he was seen admiring Dharmendra’s poster before posing with it.

Other stars who attended the screening included Tabu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rekha, Lulia Vantur, Manish Malhotra, and Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, apart from the film’s cast and crew.

About Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal and centres on the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

The film stars Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan, and marks his theatrical debut. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Binny Padda, the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Dharmendra, Sikander Kher, Vivaan Shah and Simar Bhatia in key roles. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Simar Bhatia, niece of Akshay Kumar. Ikkis is scheduled to release in theatres on January 1.

Sunny Deol’s upcoming film

Sunny Deol is also awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh and Anya Singh. It is slated for a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.