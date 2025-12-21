Sunny Deol, Esha Deol remember Dharmendra with emotional video from his last day on Ikkis sets: ‘Love you papa’

Actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol are remembering their late father, veteran actor Dharmendra, by sharing a video from his last day on the sets of his final film outing, Ikkis. Posting the clip on their respective social media handles, the siblings expressed their deep love for him. Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24.

Esha, Sunny share video of Dharmendra

A video capturing late actor Dharmendra’s last day on the sets of Ikkis, in which he is seen speaking on camera, has been released. The emotional clip was shared by his children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, on their respective Instagram accounts, each accompanying it with heartfelt messages in memory of their father.

“It was done in a very nice way, I think India and Pakistan both should see the picture. I’m a bit happily sad today, the last day of shooting. I love you all; if I made any mistake, please forgive me," Dharmendra is seen saying in the video.

Esha re-posted the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Love you papa.” Sunny Deol penned an emotional note with the video. “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year,” he wrote.

Bobby also shared the video, writing, “Papa you’re the best (multiple heart emojis). #ikkis in cinema on 1st Jan 2026.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis tells the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, one of the youngest recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film’s release has been postponed from December 25 to January 1, 2026

Earlier this week, Esha took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she is returning to work commitments she had taken on earlier. She also shared that she is still grappling with the grief of losing her father.

The note read, “I had kept a few work commitments on hold for a long time, which I would be posting & sharing with you all now in the coming days. Please understand me as a human & most importantly as a daughter who is still grieving the loss of her most loving, precious father. A loss I would never get over.”

She added, “If I had things my way, I would wish to not be on this platform for some time and just take a break. But I can't do that. So try & be kind and understanding. Thank you for the love & support always... love you all.”

Dharmendra dies at 89

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on November 24, days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The actor was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was recuperating at home. He was cremated in Mumbai on November 25. He will be seen on screen for the final time in the war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda.