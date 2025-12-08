Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol share emotional tributes to Dharmendra on his 90th birth anniversary

On legendary actor Dharmendra's 90th birthday anniversary, his son and nephew, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol, honoured him with heartfelt social media tributes, remembering the superstar not only as a cinematic icon but also as the emotional core of their family. Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol paid heartfelt tributes to cinema's legend Dharemendra on his 90th birth anniversary.

Sunny and Abhay post on Dharmendra's birthday

On December 8, Sunny Deol posted a touching video on Instagram featuring Dharmendra enjoying the peace of the mountains. In the clip, Sunny lovingly asks, “So, Papa, enjoying?” Dharmendra breaks into a warm laugh and replies, “I am really enjoying, my son. It’s lovely.” Sunny joins in, appreciating the landscape before him. In his caption, written in Hindi, Sunny expressed deep affection and yearning, “Today is my father’s birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me. Love you, Papa. Miss you.”

Abhay Deol, meanwhile, shared an intimate childhood photograph with his uncle, recalling how the picture was taken after he had been scolded and was upset. Dharmendra had called him close, sat him down beside him, and gently told him, “Look at the light,” before asking the photographer to capture the moment. Remembering the warmth and wisdom of his uncle, Abhay wrote, “I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.” His tribute struck a deeply emotional chord with fans.

Dharmendra, the legend, passed away in November

Dharmendra, who passed away in November 2025, left behind an unmatched legacy spanning more than six decades. Revered as Bollywood’s 'He-Man', he became one of the most adored stars in Indian cinema, known for his rugged charm, effortless screen presence, and remarkable versatility. From intense dramas and romance to timeless comedies and action classics, he delivered performances that shaped the cinematic memories of multiple generations.

Widely remembered for films like Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer, and countless others, Dharmendra was a rare actor who excelled across genres with equal ease. Beyond his professional achievements, he was celebrated for his humility, warmth, and generous spirit, qualities that endeared him to colleagues, fans, and family alike.

Before his death, Dharmendra continued working passionately. His final performance can be seen in the upcoming war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film, highly anticipated by fans, is set for a posthumous release and will serve as his cinematic farewell. It is set to hit theatres on December 25.