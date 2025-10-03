Hema Malini criticised for ignoring fan during Navratri event: ‘Why so much attitude?’

Navratri festivities across India saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including veteran actor and BJP MP Hema Malini. However, her recent appearance at a Navratri event in Uttar Pradesh sparked controversy after a video of her interaction with a fan went viral. The clip, which shows her refusing to smile for a picture, has divided the internet, with many calling her “arrogant” while others defended her right to privacy. Hema Malini ignored a fan for selfie during a recent event.

Hema Malini's behaviour towards fan receives criticism

In the video, shared by a fan, Hema Malini can be seen attending the event as a guest of honour. The fan, holding a phone camera, asked the actor to look into the lens and smile. While she briefly glanced at the camera, she quickly turned away without responding, leaving the fan disappointed.

The incident triggered strong reactions online. One user commented, “Why does Hema Malini accept public invitations when she has so many issues with clicking pictures with fans?” Another wrote, “Why so much attitude?” A third compared her to another actor, saying, “She is Jaya Bachchan’s copy.” One more comment read, “Unnecessary attitude. If she wanted to behave this way, what was the purpose of going then?”

At the same time, several netizens came to her defence. One wrote, “First ask for permission before taking a pic or video… otherwise this is how they respond.” Another added, “Madam, there are some etiquettes we need to keep in mind before taking videos and photos. Ask or request the other person if they are comfortable or okay to take a picture with you.” Actress Sunita Rajwar also supported Hema Malini, commenting, “Why do people want to get clicked like this with no respect and response? An actor is a human being like you, don’t do this to yourself.”

Hema Malini on her comeback

Fondly known as Bollywood’s “Dream Girl”, Hema Malini made her debut in 1968 with Sapno Ka Saudagar and went on to deliver classics such as Sholay, Satte Pe Satta, Seeta Aur Geeta, Trishul and Mehbooba. She was last seen on screen in Shimla Mirchi (2020) but has since been focused on her political career, serving as a Lok Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), representing Mathura since 2014.

When asked recently about returning to films, Hema candidly told paparazzi: “Aajkal jo picture banate hain usme main fit nahi hoti hoon! Mera fit hone jaisa banana padega… alag se” (The kind of films made today don’t suit me. Films would have to be made differently for me to fit in).