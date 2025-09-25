Esha Deol reveals dad Dharmendra turns vegetarian when he's with Hema Malini: ‘Mum can’t handle smell of non-veg food’

Bollywood actor Esha Deol recently opened up about her family’s food habits, giving fans a glimpse into the Deol household’s culinary preferences. In an interview with ETimes, Esha revealed her daughters’ love for traditional South Indian dishes and her father, Dharmendra’s, sweet gesture of adapting his diet to suit Hema Malini. Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra changed his food habits for Hema Malini.

Esha Deol reveals how Dharmendra changes his food habits when with Hema Malini

Esha spoke about her daughters’ eating habits and said, “I grew up eating South Indian food. My staple diet is idli, sambar, and dosa with chutney. I also enjoy eating curd rice. Now, even my daughters enjoy that. They ask our cook to make idlis, sambar, and chutney at least three times a week.”

She also shared how Dharmendra gives up non-vegetarian food when he is with Hema Malini, and said, “My dad really respects my mum’s choices, so whenever he is with her, he is a vegetarian. When we travel somewhere, we see him eat some non-veg dish. And when he does that, he goes to another room to have it, as mum can’t handle the smell. I have seen them on outdoor shoots, and I have witnessed these cute moments.”

About Hema Malini and Dharmendra

Dharmendra and Hema Malini’s love story began on film sets in the 1970s, when they starred together in several hits such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, and Dream Girl. Their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance, even though Dharmendra was already married at the time.

The couple tied the knot in 1980, and their relationship has remained one of the most talked-about in Bollywood history. Dharmendra did not divorce his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and his marriage with Hema Malini faced public scrutiny, but they have endured together for decades. They have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, both of whom have briefly worked in films.