Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani confirms new relationship with Meghna Lakhani, says ‘it's official’. See pics

Actor Esha Deol's ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has seemingly confirmed his relationship with entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani. Taking to Instagram recently, both Bharat and Meghna shared photos with each other. Bharat Takhtani and Meghna Lakhani are seemingly in a relationship.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Meghna shared a photo as she and Bharat Takhtani sat near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, a plaque in Madrid, Spain. Both had their arms around each other in the photo. Sharing it, Meghna wrote, "The journey starts here (infinity, heart and evil eye amulet emojis)." She also tagged Bharat.

In his Instagram Stories, Bharat shared a photo as he and Meghna stood on a street looking and smiling at each other. Bharat wrapped his arm around her. He captioned the picture, "Welcome to my family." He tagged her and also used the hashtag--it's official. Meghna has 81K followers on Instagram. Her bio says that she is an entrepreneur and a speaker.

About Esha and Bharat's marriage

In February last year, Esha and Bharat decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage. They released a joint statement to share the news with their fans. It read, “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani.”

Esha tied the knot with Bharat in a low-key wedding ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Their daughter Radhya was born in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Miraya in 2019. Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini. She also has a younger sister, Ahana Deol.