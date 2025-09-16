Hema Malini on marrying already-married Dharmendra: ‘He was always there for me, I have no regrets’

In the world of Bollywood, romantic entanglements often make headlines, but few stories have captured the public imagination quite like the love saga of Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Their relationship, shrouded in both admiration and controversy, continues to fascinate fans even decades later. Hema Malini's biography reveals the complexities of her marriage to Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur at the time.

Hema talks about her marriage

In her authorised biography Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, penned by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Hema Malini offers a rare and candid glimpse into her deeply personal life — including her marriage to Dharmendra, who was already married to Prakash Kaur and father to four children at the time.

The couple's decision to marry without Dharmendra divorcing his first wife sparked a nationwide conversation, defying conventional norms and stirring intense media attention.

In the biography, Hema shares that although she had briefly encountered Prakash Kaur at social events before marrying Dharmendra, they never met again afterwards. Despite living just a short distance from Dharmendra’s Juhu bungalow in Mumbai, Hema never visited it, choosing instead to live her life with dignity and independence.

“I did not want to trouble anyone. I am happy with what Dharam ji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father, like any father would. I think I am satisfied with it," Hema said.

In a separate interview with Lehren reported by News 18, the Sita Gita star further elaborated: “I do not feel bad about it, nor am I sad. I am happy with myself. I have two children and I have raised them very well. Of course, he (Dharmendra) was always with me. No husband and wife like to live separately, but sometimes circumstances are such that a person has to accept it."

Hema Malini also expressed a deep respect for Prakash Kaur and her family, choosing not to speak publicly about their personal dynamics: “Although I never spoke about Prakash, I respect her greatly. My daughters also respect Dharam ji’s family. The world wants to know everything about my life, but that is not for others to know. It is no one’s business," she revealed in her biography.

About Hema and Dharmendra's relationship

Hema Malini and Dharmendra got married in 1980, despite Dharmendra being already married to Prakash Kaur. Their relationship faced public scrutiny but endured over decades. The couple have worked in over 40 films together. Hema’s last major artistic work was her ballet dance performances, blending classical dance with mythological storytelling.