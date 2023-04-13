Hema Malini urges other actors to use metro, internet asks her to commute daily

Actor-politician Hema Malini surprised fans when she travelled by metro and then by auto in Mumbai recently. Now, as Hema was spotted at the airport she talked about the experience further and said more artists from the film industry must also use the metro. (Also read: Hema Malini takes metro, auto to reach home: 'Security couldn't believe their eyes') Hema Malini urged other actors to travel by metro.

Hema was asked by the paparazzo about her recent metro journey as she arrived at the Mumbai airport. She greeted them and responded to the question, saying, "Mujhe bhi laga Mumbai ki nagrik hone ke naate metro ka use aap bhi kar sakte he. Saare kalakar ko bhi use karni chahiye... to avoid the traffic jam. I liked it. I enjoyed it. (I also felt that as a citizen of Mumbai, we must use metro. Other artists should also travel by metro to avoid the traffic jam.)

Many reacted to the clip in the comments. One user said, "Then Roz kyu nhi karti?" (Then why don't you travel everyday?) Another comment read, “Imagine the problems public face everyday.” A user also wrote, “Such humble tone (red heart emoticon).”

Hema had taken to Twitter to share how it takes around two hours to reach Dahisar by car in Mumbai traffic, so she took the metro to reach her destination much faster. She wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr (two hearts emoji)."

Hema had also shared a video which was taken from inside the metro. When several women posed next to her for selfies, Hema obliged them with a smile. She further added, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

In the last few decades, Hema has featured in many films including Tum Haseen Main Jawaan (1970), Raja Jani and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl and Kinara (1977), The Burning Train, Bandish and Do Aur Do Paanch (1980), Satte Pe Satta (1982), and Apne Apne (1987) to name a few. She is currently as a MP in Mathura for BJP.

