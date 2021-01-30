Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone told her at their mehendi

Renowned henna artist Veena Nagda has revealed what Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had told her when she joined them in Italy for their mehendi ceremony. The couple had tied the knot at Lake Como on November 14 in 2018.

Pictures of Deepika, dressed in a pink kurta-sharara and jewellery, getting her hands decorated with henna on the banks of Lake Como, were shared by the couple after the heavily guarded wedding.

In an interaction with Zoom, Veena said, "Ranveer Ji had said that ek queen ko dusri queen mehndi lagari hai, wo bhi Italy me. Wah kya baat hai. (Ranveer had said that 'wow, one queen was applying henna on the other')."

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone with their family members during their mehendi ceremony.

Further talking about the wedding, she said, "One day ghumna bhi rakha tha (A day was kept apart for sightseeing as well). I had told Deepika Ji after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani that aapki shadi ki mehndi me lagaungi (I will apply henna on your hands at your wedding). When she was in Italy, she had called me and said that I had promised you and have called you."

After their marriage, Ranveer has never shied from singing praises of Deepika on social media or at events. Just a month after the wedding, Ranveer had made Deepika emotional with his sweet speech at the Star Screen awards function as he called her 'his queen'. Referring to their film Padmaavat, Ranveer had said, “I didn’t get my queen in the film but in real life, I have got my queen. Baby, I love you. In the past six years, if I have achieved anything, it is because you have kept me grounded and centered. So thank you for everything and I love you.”

Ranveer and Deepika will now be seen in their fourth film together, 83. The film will tell the story of India's first cricket World Cup win in 1983 and stars Ranveer as cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Bhatia. It is expected to release in the first quarter this year.

