Deepika and Ranveer dine out, watch her give Avantika Malik a hug while leaving
Actor Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh stepped out on Friday night for a dinner. The Cocktail actor was spotted giving Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik a warm hug while leaving the restaurant.
In videos that have now landed on internet, Deepika is in an all-black ensemble, and Ranveer in an oversized yellow jacket with a hoodie and a track bottom. As Ranveer protectively guides Deepika out, she turns and moves back. She is then seen giving Avantika a tight hug.
According to a report in Pinkvilla, Avantika is a mixologist at a Japanese restaurant. It also adds that the other person Deepika hugs in the clip is Avantika's brother Vedant, who incidentally owns the place.
Deepika had been shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled next film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, first in Goa and later in Mumbai and Alibuag. The shoot commenced in September last year.
Taking about the film, in an interview with Hindustan Times, she had said: "To be honest, you can’t call Shakun’s film ‘light’ either... Although the overall tonality of the film is slightly lighter than my last film, in terms of inner, emotional turmoil my character goes through, it’s quite challenging. The overall genre of the film is something we haven’t seen much in Indian cinema, it’s called domestic noir. I don’t think that’s a genre we are very familiar with, but at the same time the audience is completely ready for it, as we have been exposed to that genre in different ways, whether through Hollywood films or OTT platforms. What I enjoy and look forward to, as far as this film is concerned, Shakun has this strong point with people and relationships. As an audience/ actor I have enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films, whether Piku (2015), Tamasha (2015), Love Aaj Kal, films that deal with intricate human relationships."
