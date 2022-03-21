Here’s a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s poolside dining room, fan says ‘it's homely’

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's new house continues to be their favourite hotspot for hosting friends and family. The couple had shifted to a new, bigger house just before the arrival of their second child, Jehangir. The house boasts of a porch, a swimming pool, and even a terrace. Recently, Kareena's bestie Amrita Arora shared a picture of herself which showed a never-seen-before glimpse of the poolside. Also read: Step inside Kareena Kapoor's walk-in closet, check out her shoe and bag collection. Watch

Kareena and their near and dear ones like Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora often share pictures of the house from their get-togethers. The recent pictures shared by Amrita showed the two of them chilling on the poolside.

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram Stories, Amrita wrote, “This could be #Italianvibes! @kareenakapoorkhan.” The picture showed her standing in front of the swimming pool, which had the dining room on the other side. This was the first time, the fans got to catch a glimpse of the dining area. A basic wooden dining table with a white table cover thrown over was seen in the picture. A large window opened on the other side, giving a view of the nearby buildings in the area.

Amrita Arora shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor's house on Instagram Stories.

Fans of Kareena and Saif couldn't stop talking about their new house on Reddit. A fan wrote, “I love the bougainvillea and the checkered tiles! Gonna try that in my space too.” Another said, “Kinda like their style it's homely of sorts vs. some other celeb houses we have seen glimpses of that are too done up.” A person wrote, “Oh that’s gorgeous. I thought these pics were from their vacation but it’s their home! I love it.”

From the same day, Amrita had also shared a picture of Kareena chatting on phone. She had written, “Very very beeeseeee! @kareenakapoorkhan re-united.” Replying to her on her Instagram Stories, Kareena had written, “Back with my Amuuuu.”

Amrita Arora also shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor from their get-together.

Kareena will now be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. She recently announced her OTT debut as well. She will be seen in a yet-untitled film directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

