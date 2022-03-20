Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor 'best sister' in throwback pic from Maldives; fans concerned about latter's sunburn

Karisma Kapoor was all praises for her sister Kareena Kapoor as she shared a new picture from their recent vacation to the Maldives. The siblings had left for the Maldives on a private jet on Monday, March 14, accompanied by Karisma's children Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor and Kareena's children Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Karisma and Kareena shared several pictures from the trip on their Instagram accounts. Also Read| Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor pose with their kids from Maldives' 'spring break'; fans love their 'perfect family'

In the latest, Karisma shared a picture of herself and her younger sister posing on the beachside. She captioned the picture, "Grateful for each other and everything in between," adding two red heart emojis and a hands-folded emoji. She added the hashtag #bestsisterever. Karisma also revealed that the photograph was clicked by her daughter Samaira.

The picture showed the sisters dressed in light summery dresses. Karisma wore a cream Kaftan dress featuring a red flower pattern, while Kareena, who leaned against Karisma in the picture, wore a powder blue dress with ruffled sleeves.

Fans of the actors dropped heart emojis and fire emojis on the picture, with one reacting to Karisma's caption with, "Grateful for you two." Another wrote, "Queens," adding a red heart emoji. One wrote, "I really appreciate the bond they have together." Meanwhile, some expressed concerns about Kareena Kapoor's sunburnt skin, with one writing, "Why is bebo’s face so red." Another asked, "What happened with Kareena's face."

The family returned from the holiday on Sunday morning and Karisma and Kareena were pictured at the Mumbai airport in printed white pyjamaas. Kareena's friend Amrita Arora shared a picture of Kareena after her return to Mumbai. “Very very beeeseee! @kareenakapoorkhan re united!" she wrote on the picture that showed Kareena busy on a phone. Kareena reshared the picture and wrote, “Back with my Amuuu”.

