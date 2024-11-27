Here’s why Mallika Sherawat refused to play Ishaan Khatter’s mother in The Royals

Mallika Sherawat has disclosed that she was initially offered the role of Ishaan Khatter's on-screen mother in a web show, The Royals. In a new interview, Mallika shared that she eventually opted out of the role because the character she was offered differed significantly from what was described on paper. Also read: ‘Bollywood wasn’t ready for me’; how Mallika Sherawat faced the industry's brutal backlash Mallika was most recently seen playing a supporting role in the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Why she refused to play the role

In an interview ETimes, Mallika broke her silence on refusing to play a role in The Royals. It is believed that the role then went to Sakshi Tanwar. She shared that the translation of the role looked very ‘lame’ to her, and she felt ‘cheated’ when it came on paper.

“I was promised something, and what translated looked very lame to me on paper. I felt cheated and let down. So, then I didn’t want to be a part of that," she said.

In the same conversation, she also discussed ageism, revealing that she has never undergone plastic surgery. She said, “All these new faces who are basking in their so-called claim to stardom I will meet them 20 years later, and I will still be there looking exactly like this, with the same body with the same face.”

She credited her disciplined, teetotaling lifestyle for her appearance, which, she claimed, remains unchanged today.

Talking about her next project, she said she is currently reading scripts. She also wants to reunite with her mentor, Mahesh Bhatt, whom she recently met in Mumbai.

About The Royals

The cast for the web series brings together big names including Ishaan, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman in the regal romance. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode romantic comedy series will give a glimpse into the glamour and romance of royal life. The series promises to be a blend of glamour, romance, and royal intrigue. It will stream on Netflix.

On the work front

Mallika was most recently seen playing a supporting role in the Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, the romantic comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The film didn’t work well at the box office.