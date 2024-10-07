Sajna Ve Sajna: Shehnaaz Gill sets the dance floor ablaze in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video track. Watch

A new song from the music album of Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is out. Featuring Shehnaaz Gill in a sizzling avatar, the new song is titled Sajna Ve Sajna. The makers released the music video of the song on Monday, and fans are already reacting favourably to Shehnaaz's effortless dance moves which match Sunidhi Chauhan's vocals. (Also read: Internet feels sorry for Triptii Dimri getting 'cringe' steps in Mere Mehboob: 'She will never move on from Animal') Shehnaaz Gill in a still from Sajna Ve Sajna music video.

Sajna Ve Sajna

Shehnaaz is seen in a blue dress for the music video, as she matches steps with several other dancers. The song was originally from the film Chameli, starring Kareena Kapoor. It has been recreated by White Noise Collectives, with lyrics from Irshad Kamil, and vocals by Sunidhi Chauhan & Divya Kumar.

Rajkummar Rao also makes an entry midway through the music video, as he seems to be in search of someone. He then moves ahead and matches steps with Shehnaaz on the dance floor.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote: “Killer dance moves.. Her growth level is tremendous.” Another commented, "Only Shehnaaz can look hot and cute at the same time and that's in an item number. A brilliant stunner of all time. Honestly this girl came a long way and i hope she has a long way to go." A comment read, “Sunidhi's voice matches with Shehnaaz so well.” “Shehnaaz killed it,” read another comment.

More details

Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is a comedy about a lost sex tape of a newly-married couple from the '90s. Apart from Rajkummar and Triptii Dimri as the titular couple, the film also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Rakesh Bedi, Archana Puran Singh, Tiku Talsania, and Mukesh Tiwari. It is set to be released in theatres on October 11.