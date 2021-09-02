Himanshi Khurana mourns Sidharth Shukla's death, is worried for Shehnaaz Gill: 'I wish main apke lie waha hoti'

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared condolences at the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. She also mentioned Shehnaaz Gill in her tweet, who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth.

"Kahani aise khatam hui ki sab ro diye taliya bjate (the story ended and everyone broke into applause with tears in their eyes) #ripsidharthshukla. I’m thinking about Shehnaz what she’s going through ... my love I wish main apke lie waha hoti (I wish I was there for you)," Himanshi wrote. She also shared a picture of herself and Sidharth sharing a hug inside the Bigg Boss house.

I’m thinking about shehnaz what she’s going thru ... my love I wish main apke lie waha hoti — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 2, 2021





While Himanshi had a good equation with Sidharth, there was bad blood between her and Shehnaaz from day one. The two fought multiple times on the show about either their past differences or about what happened inside the house.

However, in January last year, Himanshi had shared a picture with Shehnaaz to wish her on her birthday. The photo showed the two of them sharing a hug.

Himanshi's boyfriend, Asim Riaz was also rivals with Sidharth on the show. However, he, too, expressed grief at Sidharth's death. "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother…R I P sidharthshukla," he wrote. Asim was also seen at the Cooper Hospital on Thursday afternoon, where Sidharth was brought in after his death.

Nothing has been heard from Shehnaaz so far. Her father, Santokh Singh Sukh, said that he spoke to Shehnaaz about Sidharth's death and added that she is not doing well.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Santokh Singh Sukh said, "I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened. I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later."

Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday morning. He was 40. The reason behind his death has not been confirmed so far but hospital sources told Hindustan Times that initial thoughts are that he died of a heart attack.